Authorities in Nevada and Arizona are trying to determine if the three suspects arrested Nov. 26 near Bouse were also involved in a series of shootings in Henderson, Nev. some hours earlier. In those shootings, one person was killed and four others were injured.
The suspects were allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings on State Route 95 north of Parker, according to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were arrested by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers near mile-marker 31 southeast of Bouse on State Route 72 after they rolled their vehicle.
DPS Spokesperson Raul Garcia said the rollover accident and arrest included a trooper-involved shooting. No troopers were injured. He added this is an active investigation.
Sheriff Bill Risen told the Pioneer all three suspects were injured in the rollover. One was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix. Risen said no one was hit by the shots that were fired, but some people were injured by flying debris.
Risen said the shootings began at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, on SR 95 near River Island Market and continued to Osborne Wash. Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the suspects, but they were finally stopped at about 10 a.m. by DPS troopers on SR 72 after they rolled their car.
In the incidents in Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Henderson police were called at 12:54 a.m. Nov. 26 to a convenience store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. They received several calls at the same time from several individuals alleging they had been shot at.
One person, a 22-year-old man, was killed. Four others were shot but survived.
Las Vegas television station KNTV reported on their website the suspects in the Henderson shootings were described as white male with a beard in his 20s or 30s, and a white woman in her 20s. They were both described as having paint or tattoos on their faces.
Henderson Police issued a statement stating the shootings appeared random and there was no apparent motive.
The La Paz County SO put this statement on their Facebook page Nov. 26:
“There was a series of shootings in the Parker and Bouse areas today. The suspects were finally caught just east of Bouse and taken into custody. We do not believe that there is any further threat or any more suspects in the area. Multiple scenes are being investigated at this time and we will put out a press release when all the information is gathered.”
Risen said this on Facebook about the DPS troopers: “I commend the Department of Public Safety Officers involved in this multi-state crime. You put an end to the shootings saving the lives of untold citizens. I have talked to each of you individually and I will restate you did a fantastic job. Thank You.”
This is a developing story and Today's News-Herald will provide more details as they become available.
