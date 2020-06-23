A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who fired shots at a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Sunday evening.
The incident occurred shortly before midnight at a Fort Mohave location, where the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of South Calle Ranchita and East Camino Viejo. An occupant in the stopped vehicle fired a weapon several times, striking the deputy’s patrol cruiser before fleeing the scene.
Mohave County investigators are still searching for the people and vehicle responsible. Mohave Silent Witness initially offered a $750 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the shooter. That reward was increased Tuesday morning to $2,000.
Although the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the deputy involved in the incident, officials say the deputy was uninjured.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the identity of the alleged shooter is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
