The plaza sign and a light pole near the PMG plant on McCulloch Boulevard were damaged early Sunday morning by a vehicle that failed to negotiate the turn around Wheeler Park.
Security camera footage shared with Today's News-Herald by PMG CEO Ryan Busnardo shows a vehicle eastbound on McCulloch Blvd. around 2:55 a.m. Sunday that fails to complete the turn and instead drives straight, colliding with a light pole and the plaza sign.
Scanner reports indicate the vehicle was a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a single occupant, who did not sustain any injuries.
Busnardo said the sign will need mason work, and the light pole is severely damaged.
