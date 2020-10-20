One is dead after an apparent medical issue Monday at Site Six.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the victim fell into the water at about 6 a.m. while launching his boat at the location. The victim clung to his boat as it drifted away, police said, until another party was able to help him back into his watercraft. The victim climbed back into the operator’s seat and began to pilot his boat back to the ramp. According to police, however, the victim then lost consciousness and died at the scene.
Investigation into the incident has been undertaken by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to Mohave County investigators, the victim suffered a medical episode while onboard his watercraft, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mohave County Medical Examiner.
According to Sheriff's Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen, the death has not been determined suspicious.
