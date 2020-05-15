With the end of Gov. Ducey's imposed stay-at-home order on Friday, Tinnell Memorial Sports Park was reopened to Lake Havasu City residents.
The reopening appeared to come after some resistance by Lake Havasu City officials in their concerns for public safety, and amid residents' calls for the return of a favorite venue for Havasu youth.
Park and city officials are continuing to advise visitors to practice safe social distancing measures while once again enjoying the park's facilities.
