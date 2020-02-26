Skeletal remains were found along Interstate 40 Tuesday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The department is investigating the discovery, which occurred at 11:18 a.m. Feb. 25 in an extended median along the road.
The remains are unrelated to the woman's body found in Yucca on Saturday.
A report heard over the medical scanner in the newsroom on Tuesday at 11:21 a.m. said Arizona Department of Transportation workers found the human remains while doing repairs, however that was not confirmed by DPS or ADOT.
DPS said no further information is available at this time, and the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet received an official report.
