On Saturday afternoon, a woman's fifth wheel was set ablaze while she was cooking. While she and her dog reportedly made it out safely, her dog has gone missing and has yet to be found as of Tuesday morning.
The fire occurred at Sam's Beachcomber RV Resort on the Island. The dog is a small black and brown senior terrier mix named Yogi.
As of Tuesday morning, the dog has not been taken to Western Arizona Humane Society, according to humane society staff. If anyone has any information, please contact Sam's Beachcomber RV Resort at 928-453-1550.
