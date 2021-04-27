Firefighters working the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains might have a better chance to quell the flames today with a little snow and more humidity.
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Flag Fire update at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, firefighters worked the area overnight. The fire is reported to be about 1,400 acres as of Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of the fire have seen "a light dusting of snow," the latest report said.
Low-laying clouds have prevented the BLM helicopter from flying the perimeter to update the acreage of the fire as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire remains active despite the added moisture, but its "behavior has moderated and firefighters will take advantage of conditions to gain ground on containment," the BLM announced at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday.
With increased humidity and today's weather conditions, firefighters should be able to take "a more direct attack on the fire-building containment lines ahead of warming and drying weather conditions predicted in the coming days." There are about 150 personnel on site as of Monday afternoon.
The Flag Fire started around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Hualapai Mountain Park, 11 miles south of Kingman. cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigators do not believe it was caused by any natural occurrences.
The park and surrounding communities have been evacuated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.