Someone's wallet is about to get way fatter.
According to Arizona State Lottery Officials, a $575,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold at Albertsons right here in Lake Havasu City. The winning numbers were drawn on Monday, and all five matched — 15, 19, 25, 28, and 30.
The ticket has not been claimed. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
