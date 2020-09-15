The son of "Storage Wars" star Dan Dotson was shot in Lake Havasu City over the weekend, Dotson said.
According to a Sunday Twitter post by Dotson, his son Garrett required surgery after he was shot on Saturday in a reported drive-by shooting in Havasu.
Attempts by the News-Herald to get information about the shooting from Lake Havasu City police were unsuccessful on Monday. Police declined to share information, but said a press release was being prepared. No press release has been made available as of Tuesday morning.
According to Dotson, his son was flown to Las Vegas for medical treatment. He was listed in critical condition as of Sunday night, Dotson said. He posted on Twitter that his son was out of surgery and expected to survive.
Dotson credited the medical air crew for saving his son's life en route to Las Vegas.
It wasn't immediately clear why Dotson was in Havasu, and details about the shooting have not yet been released by police.
Lake Havasu City is home to Darrell Sheets, another "Storage Wars" star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.