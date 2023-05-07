Stay cool, Havasu: Saving energy, money this summer

The cost of electricity will reach its highest in Lake Havasu City this summer, as blistering summer temperatures make their annual return to the region. And with energy rates on the way for UniSource Energy Services customers, now could be a good time to start saving.
Under Arizona law, any increases to electric billing rates must be approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission. UniSource issued such a proposal in November - The company’s first such proposal since 2016. The commission is now expected to hold a hearing on UniSource’s proposed rate increase on Sept. 14.
Under the proposed new rate increase, some Havasu UniSource customers could see a $18.51 increase on their electric bills starting next year.
The commission is expected to host three public comment sessions on the company’s proposed rate increases, the first of which will take place Sept. 6 in Tucson.
But as Havasu residents contend with sweltering summer temperatures, energy and electric rates remain a constant concern.
Havasu remains the hottest municipality in the United States, with daily triple-digit temperatures throughout the region’s summer months. And even for those who are acclimated to Havasu’s summer heat, high temperatures can remain an expensive and potentially dangerous challenge.
Energy costs to customers may be only part of the problem, however, as electrical grids often experience strain from increased summer usage. Most recently, that strain resulted in widespread blackouts throughout California during August 2020, which left millions of California residents without electricity.
The incident led to Arizona Corporation Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson calling an emergency meeting of Arizona’s public utility commissioners that month to discuss measures that would prevent the same from happening in Arizona - Especially in areas such as Havasu, where the summer heat can become deadly.
“Customers use more energy during the summer than any other time of year,” said UniSource Media Relations Supervisor Joseph Barrios. “With higher temperatures, we’ve seen new record peak energy demands over the last few years. During the summer, our equipment is placed under a great deal of stress not only from high ambient temperatures by high energy use.”
According to Barrios, the company prepares year-round for high demand during the region’s summer months. And with more than 80,000 customers throughout Havasu and its surrounding areas, the company takes its summer preparations seriously.
Havasu residents may be able to reduce strain on the region’s electrical grid this year, and keep their summer cooling costs low with a little planning and preparation.
Knowing your air conditioner’s limits
For most, a good HVAC system is Havasu residents’ first line of defense against high temperatures. But air conditioning systems are also the source of most residents’ inflated summer cooling costs - and even an air conditioner has its limits.
Most air conditioning units are capable of reducing indoor temperature no more than 20 or 30 degrees below outside temperatures. On a 90 degree summer day, most residents will have little trouble staying cool and comfortable - But when outside temperatures rise above 110 or even 120 degrees, cooling systems may strain to meet energy customers’ demands without success.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, residents should schedule regular maintenance for cooling equipment to maintain maximum energy efficiency, and vacuum air intake vents regularly to remove any dust buildup. Residents should also avoid placing any heat-generating electronics such as lamps or televisions near a thermostat device - A thermostat may sense that heat, and cause an air conditioner to operate longer than necessary.
A constantly running air conditioner, however, could result in necessary repairs or even eventual replacement in addition to increased cooling costs during the summer.
Your thermostat and you
According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s website, residents can save as much as 10% per year on their cooling bills by setting their thermostats 7 to 10 degrees from normal settings for eight hours each day.
Programmable or “smart” thermostats can allow homeowners to do this automatically, or can even be remotely operated through a mobile phone app while users are away from home.
According to Barrios, customers may consider using a time-of-use energy pricing plan, and pre-cool their homes before peak energy use hours (usually 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) save on their electrical bills.
Ceiling fans
Ceiling fans can have an obvious impact when keeping Havasu residents cool during the summer - If they’re used effectively.
According to the U.S. Energy Department’s website, a ceiling fan can allow residents to set their thermostats higher while saving energy and remaining comfortable. Ceiling fans work best when they’re installed at least 7 feet above the floor, and at least 10 inches below the ceiling.
An important factor is which direction the fan’s blades are spinning: A ceiling fan that spins counterclockwise will push the cool air in a home to room level while creating air circulation. The wind chill effect may allow homeowners to raise their thermostats by as much as four degrees with no loss in comfort, according to the Department of Energy, and a larger ceiling fan can move more air through a room than a small ceiling fan can.
Residents who are shopping for a new ceiling fan are advised to look for an “ENERGY STAR” label, which are certified to be 40% more efficient than conventional models.
The wind chill effect caused by ceiling fans, however, only cools people - not rooms. Owners are advised to turn their fans off when leaving their homes to conserve electricity.
Portable Swamp coolers
Also known as evaporative coolers, a portable swamp cooler can be an effective solution for residents who want to cool their rooms while saving money during the Havasu region’s extreme summer temperatures.
An efficient swamp cooler operates by pumping water into internal padding, while a fan blows humid air through a room. The wind chill effect of a normal household fan is amplified, effectively cooling rooms and their occupants. But unlike a traditional fan, a portable swamp cooler works best as a substitute to an air conditioning unit in single rooms rather than an addition to a centralized air conditioner.
Because swamp coolers work by adding humidity to a room, such coolers (and the rooms themselves) require constant ventilation or slightly-open windows while in use.
Mind the decor
It’s impossible for cold air to escape from a home, due to the Second Law of Thermodynamics - Heat will always flow into a cooler area, and not the other way around. As such, staying cool inside is often a matter of preventing the heat from entering a home in the first place.
“Closing blinds and shades will reduce the amount of radiant heat entering your home so you can keep your home cooler, without your air conditioning working too hard,” Barrios said. “If it’s cooler at night, open blinds, shades and windows to let the cool air in, but make sure to turn off your air conditioner overnight.”
The Department of Energy recommends that homeowners seal cracks and openings, and add caulk or weather stripping to seal air leaks around doors or windows.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s website, about 76% of sunlight that passes through a standard double-pane window may enter to become heat within a home or business. UV-resistant windows, reflective window film, window quilts and thermal curtains can also be an effective remedy, and may prevent as much of that heat from entering during Havasu’s blazing summer months.
Energy efficient lighting may also help, according to the Department of Energy, with bulbs that operate at lower temperatures.
And for Havasu residents who own their own washing machines, saving money this summer can be as simple as setting those appliances to a cold-water cycle. According to UniSource, about 85% of the energy used by washing machines is intended to heat the water for each load of laundry. UniSource advises Havasu residents to use warm or cold water settings during the summer, and to only wash full loads of laundry.
Landscaping changes outside of a home can also help, according to UniSource, as shade trees can provide a barrier to sunlight during the warm summer months.
