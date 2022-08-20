62ffb9f77530a.image.jpg

Monsoon storms Thursday evening led to power outages in the Parker Strip area. As of Friday morning, the Lakeside Traffic Light was out. The Sheriff’s Office was providing traffic control as needed. Power was not expected to be fully restored until Saturday.

 John Gutekunst/Today’s News-Herald

Rain doesn’t come often to Lake Havasu City — but when it does, it can come out of nowhere. And on Friday, the city was still recovering from a surprise tempest that struck the previous evening.

Havasu residents were caught off guard Thursday evening, as the National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning for the immediate area. About 0.16 inches of torrential rainfall followed, starting at about 6:30 p.m., with lightning throughout the region.

