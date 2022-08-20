Rain doesn’t come often to Lake Havasu City — but when it does, it can come out of nowhere. And on Friday, the city was still recovering from a surprise tempest that struck the previous evening.
Havasu residents were caught off guard Thursday evening, as the National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning for the immediate area. About 0.16 inches of torrential rainfall followed, starting at about 6:30 p.m., with lightning throughout the region.
According to Deputy Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Jasen Stelo, fire officials responded to 10 calls throughout Thursday evening for storm-related emergencies, including two swift-water rescues for Lake Havasu City motorists. In another incident, a boat overturned due to the storm, with no injuries reported, and one downed power line.
Dangerous to the public and first responders: At least one swift water rescue incident occurred in the area of London Bridge Resort, where Queen’s Bay is bisected by one of the city’s washes as travelers approach the hotel’s entrance from Swanson Avenue. There, multiple witnesses captured video footage of a white SUV, swept in running water that appeared to be almost two feet deep.
“Flash flooding is very dangerous to the public and first responders,” Stello said Friday. “It often happens very quickly, with large volumes of flowing water and debris. The fire department would classify these types of responses as very low frequency and high risk. Anytime our members have to enter moving water and debris due to flooding, those members’ lives are in danger. Flood water and debris can be very unpredictable.”
According to statements by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week, as little as six inches of running water can knock an average adult off of his or her feet, and one foot of running water can carry an average car from the roadway. Two feet of running water may be enough to sweep away an average-sized pickup truck or SUV, the sheriff’s office said.
Stello says that all six Lake Havasu City Fire stations are equipped with swift water rescue gear, and firefighters receive basic training in such rescues. The city also employs specially trained technical rescue personnel for operations that may require additional equipment or training.
No injuries were reported to emergency officials during Thursday’s storm, but according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, police were called to assist one vehicle that had been carried by floodwater into one of the city’s washes.
The police department also responded to more than 20 calls in reference to residential and commercial alarms as result of the weather, and assisted the Lake Havasu City Fire Department in reference to a flooded vehicle.
Picking up the pieces
Lake Havasu City maintenance workers began work Thursday evening and throughout Friday, inspecting streets and operating in conjunction with law enforcement officials to place warning signs or close roads altogether, if they proved to be dangerous as result of Thursday’s flooding.
According to Lake Havasu City Community Investment Director Greg Froslie, city crews will be focused on ensuring that boulevards are cleaned and made passable after a storm has passed, and then avenues, followed by residential neighborhoods. Once the city’s roads are passable, crews will shift to repairing roadway edges where significant erosion may occur as result of the storm.
“The last step is sweeping,” Froslie said on Friday. “The entire cleanup effort typically takes several weeks to a month to accomplish, for every storm.”
Froslie says that the city’s washes are functioning as they should, by channeling stormwater away from the city’s streets and private property to Lake Havasu. But each year, city engineers have noted areas where wash banks have begun to migrate toward private property.
“Our engineering division has documented those areas, and each year we try to design and construct projects to re-establish the wash banks and reinforce them to combat erosion. The city receives an annual allocation of about $2 million fromthe Mohave County Flood Control district, which is used to fund these projects.”
But wait, there’s more
According to weekend forecasts from the National Weather Service, storm clouds over Havasu weren’t expected to leave immediately.
The agency called for isolated showers and a 20% chance of thunderstorms throughout Friday evening, with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout Havasu through Saturday night, with temperatures in the low 100s throughout this weekend.
And according to weather-monitoring agency, AccuWeather, a surge in tropical moisture is expected to enhance monsoon rains throughout the Southwestern states, which may increase flash flood danger in Southern Arizona and New Mexico.
Flash flooding is expected in the areas of Tucson, El Paso and Albuquerque this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists said.
Parker Strip outages
Arizona Public Service is reported a total of four power outages affecting the Lakeside area and the Parker Strip. A total of six power poles were knocked down. APS said 2,248 customers were affected. Power is not expected to be fully restored until noon on Saturday.
The La Paz County Health Department has set up a cooling station at the Parker Community Senior Center, which is located at 12th Street and Laguna Avenue in Parker.
As of Friday morning, the Lakeside traffic light at Riverside Drive and State Route 95 was out. The Sheriff’s Office was on hand to direct traffic as needed. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy David Gray said motorists should treat this as a four-way stop until power is restored.
As of Friday afternoon, ADOT had placed temporary “stop” signs at the intersection. The Sheriff’s Office has asked them to place the signs as the intersection is part of their right-of-way.
Officials for EPCOR, the water utility for the Parker Strip, said they cannot get water to their customers as long as the power is off. While they have no control over the power situation, they said they are directing what resources they have to getting power restored.
The owners of the Sand Bar at SR 95 and Beacon Road reported the storm knocked over a transformer pole behind their business and destroyed their electrical box. They said the bar would not be open for the weekend.
