Three siblings visiting Lake Havasu City were rescued by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers Tuesday morning after being stranded in the desert.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, MCSO got a call from a 25-year-old female who was stranded in a UTV near Dutch Flats east of Havasu with her two younger brothers, ages 14 and 15.
Their UTV broke down while they were using it, and they had been stranded for two hours trying to get it running again. They were also unsuccessful in explaining their location to other family members.
Down to half a bottle of hot water and with no other supplies, the three siblings were also supposed to catch a flight back to Seattle, Washington at 10 a.m.
Search and Rescue was activated and began a route and location search. The siblings were quickly located and given water. They were brought back to the command post where they were reunited with family.
Search and Rescue urges everyone to bring plenty of supplies when recreating in the remote and rugged areas of Mohave County and plan for the unexpected. Be sure to bring the right equipment, and travel in vehicle pairs.
