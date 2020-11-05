PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK -- A new species of an extinct mammal relative has been identified from fossils found in Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park. It's the second new species identified by the park in the last four weeks. News of the most recent finding was reported Wednesday in the Journal "Biology Letters."
Kataigidodon venetus would have been about the size of a hamster and had incisor, canine and complex postcanine teeth like in living mammals, according to a National Park news release. The animal lived 220 million years ago when Arizona was located close to the equator and near the center of the supercontinent Pangaea.
The animal was identified from fossilized lower jaws found during the summer of 2019 in the Upper Triassic Chinle Formation at Petrified Forest National Park. According to the news release, the animal is a cynodont species, a group of animals that includes close cousins of mammals as well as true mammals. The species is rarely found in Triassic rocks of western North America but are common on the East Coast, southern Africa and South America. Scientists believe that Kataigidodon would have lived in a lush tropical forest ecosystem, adding to evidence that humid climates played an important role in the early evolution of mammals and their closes relatives, the release said.
The name Kataigidodon venetus is a reference to the park location where it was discovered -- Thunderstorm Ridge -- and the blue color of the rocks at the site. It is derived from Greek “kataigidos”, (meaning “thunderstorm”), “odon” (meaning “tooth”), and Latin “venetus” (meaning “blue”).
The study was led by Ben Kligman, a paleontologist at the park. The research included also collaboration by paleontologists from Virginia Tech, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and University of Washington.
The announcement comes weeks after the park announced the discovery of a new species of burrowing reptile known as a drepanosaur that lived 220 million years ago. The new species, named Skybalonyx skapter, were a strange group of ancient reptiles that had enlarged second claws, bird-like beaks and tails ending with a claw. The news release said the reptile probably looked like a combination of an anteater and a chameleon. Fossils of Skybalonyx are so small that they are hard to find using normal methods. Paleontologists, however, used a new method of screen-washing fossiliferous rocks, in which rocks are broken down with water through a series of metal screens. The study took a close look at the hand claws of modern animals and found that Skybalonyx has claws similar to burrowing animals like moles, echidnas and mole-rats -- much different than other drepanosaurs that had claws suited for climbing and living in trees. The Skybalonyx was described as a result of summer paleontology work by intern Xavier Jenkins, a first-year Ph.D. student at Idaho State University.
Petrified Forest National Park is located in Navajo and Apache counties innortheastern Arizona, about 300 miles east of Lake Havasu City. The park is known for its large deposits of petrified wood, the remains of an ancient tropical forest from the late Triassic period.
