The Lake Havasu City Maintenance Services Division is improving the streets through a milling process from Wednesday, March 2 to Friday, March 4.
Visit lhcaz.gov/public-works/street-projects for a map and list of streets that will be worked on.
The work requires temporary lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to allow themselves extra travel time and follow all construction signage. Dates are subject to weather and other conditions.
Exercise caution when driving through any construction zone. Questions can be directed to the Maintenance Services Division, Public Works Department for Lake Havasu City at (928) 855-3377.
