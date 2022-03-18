The Lake Havasu City Public Works Department Maintenance Services Division will begin chip sealing throughout the city on Monday, March 21, for approximately three weeks, as part of the annual pavement preservation program contract.
This project consists of a contractor placing approximately 530,000 square yards of polymer-modified chip seal surface on 25 miles of streets in various portions of the city. The chip sealing process is an efficient and cost effective method of prolonging the usable service life of asphalt pavement.
Residents and businesses located along streets being surfaced will receive a detailed door hanger notice approximately five days in advance of the construction and again 24 hours prior to the work. Residents are asked to refrain from parking on the streets and to remove all vehicles from the streets during the time that they are scheduled to be sealed, and to avoid releasing water into the street during this time.
Speed limit reductions will be in force through the work areas. Motorists traveling on a street being chip sealed can expect delays due to street sealing activities and possible flagging to direct traffic flow. Traffic cones, arrows, and other devices will delineate travel lanes. Motorists can expect some lane and access restrictions and it is recommended that motorists use alternate routes whenever possible.
To view a map of the roadways scheduled for work, go to lhcaz.gov.
