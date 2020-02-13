A student at Thunderbolt Middle School was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly making threats against the facility.
Lake Havasu City parents were notified of the incident by the school at about 1:44 p.m.
According officials for the Lake Havasu Unified School District, no evidence was found to suggest the student would have been able to follow through on the alleged threat.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
