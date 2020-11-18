Submit your home to be included in Havasu's official Christmas Tree Lane

Be a part of this year's official Lake Havasu City Christmas Tree Lane home display tour! Register your address so the entire community can drive by and admire your Christmas display and say "thank you" for the time and effort you spent decorating your home. The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 30. Your name, address and a map will be published in the Dec. 4 edition of the News-Herald. It will also be shared with our media partners.
You can also download the PDF below and return it to 2225 W. Acoma Blvd. You can also find a form in each edition of the News-Herald until Nov. 30.
