Storm photo

Courtesy of Rick Powell

Rain falls on Lake Havasu City neighborhoods Sunday afternoon.

 Courtesy of Rick Powell

A late afternoon storm broke through Havasu’s famed weather-resistant dome and drenched much of the city on Sunday. Wind and rain picked up in just before 5 p.m.

Paddleboarders and boaters in the Bridgewater Channel were scrambling to get off the water, while beachgoers hurried to take down their umbrellas and shades.

3
0
1
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.