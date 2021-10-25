The man who allegedly hit a 4-year-old with his car and then left the scene on Oct. 14 has been arrested by police.
Nathan S. Rawlins was taken into custody on Sunday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office following a non-injury accident in rural Mohave County. During the accident, Rawlins was operating a gray 2004 Jeep Liberty, which was confirmed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
Police say officers had been investigating several leads in the identity of the suspect driver and vehicle involved and were able to identify Rawlins, a 44-year old Dolan Springs resident, as the suspect.
Rawlins was transported to the LHCPD Jail where he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, Driving with a suspended/revoked drivers license, and a failure to appear warrant out of Maricopa County.
The initial incident occurred Oct. 14 at approximately 5:49 p.m. when officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Bluecrest Drive to investigate a vehicle/pedestrian accident where a 4-year old child was struck by a gray colored Jeep Liberty.
The incident was captured by home security camera footage and the video quickly circulated around social media.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The female child was transported to the Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
(4) comments
"dirt bag" is being nice ,Id call him a lot worst ,,Glad they got him ,,Now Keep Him OFF the Roads ,,So glad the girls OK ..
There is a 4 year old child that was hit by a car and the dirt bag left the scene!
Why or where do you feel you would make a funny (i guess?) comment regarding politics?
Youre messed up 1947!
Great job on finding him.
Damn democrats!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.