The man suspected of killing former Lake Havasu City resident Stacy Hakes turned himself into the Mohave County Sheriff Thursday afternoon. Lake Havasu City Police said Brian William Robinson of Lake Havasu City turned himself in around 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff's headquarters in Kingman.
Police say they believe Robinson was responsible for the shooting death of Hakes, 37, who was found dead in his car on Easter morning.
Robinson had an active warrant for his arrest in this case and was taken into custody on charges of first degree murder.
On Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Adeline Rea, 31, and Ramon Canas, 44. They were both charged with first-degree murder.
