Multiple fires were reported throughout Lake Havasu City this weekend, and city officials said Monday that arson is suspected.
Police released the name of a suspect in the case Monday afternoon, in an initial statement. According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, investigators believe the perpetrator to be 47-year-old Havasu resident Jeremy Chelgren.
Local residents posted multiple images and reports of fires throughout the city on social media early Monday morning, at locations including the intersection of Yucca Drive and South Kiowa Boulevard, the Lake Havasu Golf Club and the Lake Havasu City Consolidated Court.
Chelgren is known to police, and was previously arrested in November on charges including trespassing and resisting arrest. During that incident, officers attempted to assist in evicting Chelgren from his Albatross Lane home. According to police, Chelgren allegedly barricaded himself within, and threw a hammer at officers who attempted to convince him to leave. Officers subdued Chelgren with an electronic stun device and arrested him at the scene.
According to Angus, a full list of locations and details in the alleged arsons this weekend will be released by Monday afternoon.
(1) comment
Hope they find the person or persons responsible before someone gets physically injured
