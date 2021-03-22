Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a man seen driving an allegedly stolen vehicle on Sunday, after a chase that ended near the London Bridge Resort.
According to police, 30-year-old Garrett H. Alford was seen driving a black, four-door hatchback sedan on State Route 95. Officers allegedly identified the vehicle as stolen, and attempted to execute a high-risk traffic stop when the vehicle pulled over in the 100 block of Swanson Drive.
Police say Alford immediately attempted to flee from the vehicle, and was taken into custody near the London Bridge Resort.
Alford has been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a vehicle and one misdemeanor account of attempting arrest.
