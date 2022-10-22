YUCCA -- A man wanted in connection to homicides in Nevada and Arizona was found dead in Kingman with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and lying next to his girlfriend who had also been fatally shot, police said.

Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, of Kingman, Arizona, had been identified by Las Vegas police as the suspect in the Monday fatal shooting of Las Vegas resident Georgia Sherman, 33, a woman he was temporarily living with, in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.