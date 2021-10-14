The Lake Havasu City Police Department's SWAT Team served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home early Thursday morning.
Local residents said officers were at a home near the 2100 block of Cosnina Drive and Quail Lane around 5:30 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing the sounds of loud bangs and police announcing the search warrant over a public address system.
Police said the house was surrounded by the SWAT Team and the occupants were called out of the house.
Animal control officers were later observed at the home.
Police said they plan to publish a news release with additional information about the search warrant.
