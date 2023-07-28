One teenager was killed and another was wounded during a Wednesday shooting just north of Kingman. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim and released new details regarding the deadly violence in the Chaparral Mesa subdivision.
Deputies responded at about 3:49 p.m. following reports to dispatch regarding a weapons offense in the area of Lass Ave. and Rose Dr.
"A short time later, deputies were notified of a male subject with a gunshot wound that had been brought to Kingman Regional Medical Center,” said MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. "The male subject later succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as Anthony Artiglio, 19, of Kingman.”
Mortensen said Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses to the shooting that occurred in the roadway in the vicinity of an intersection. She said a 16-year-old male was arrested for second degree murder.
"The suspect received a minor gunshot wound during the incident and was evaluated and released by medical personnel before being transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility,” Mortensen said. She said the investigation is ongoing.
