Two people were ejected from a motorcycle Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on State Route 95.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, the LHCPD crash team was called out to investigate a serious injury accident at SR-95 and Dub Campbell Parkway around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Hayden said a two-door 2017 Toyota coupe with a single occupant was southbound on SR-95 when it exited onto Dub Campbell Parkway. The driver then made a U-turn and re-entered SR-95 in an attempt to turn northbound, colliding with a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle with two occupants southbound on SR-95.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and sustained serious injuries. They were both flown out to a Las Vegas hospital in serious but stable condition. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision, Hayden said.
