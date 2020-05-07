Three were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards.
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m., when police say a white Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound on Acoma Boulevard when it drove left of center, and struck a southbound minivan. The accident caused the Toyota to spin in the roadway, where it struck a truck in the southbound turn lane of Acoma Boulevard. Police say the impact caused the Toyota to roll onto its roof.
The 4Runner’s driver may have suffered a medical episode during the accident, police say, and was found unconscious by first responders at the scene. Officers performed CPR on the driver, and were able to resuscitate him at the scene. The Toyota’s driver, as well as two occupants of the minivan, were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.