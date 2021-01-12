Three people were hospitalized in a six-car crash on State Route 95 late Tuesday morning. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the driver of a truck suffered a medical issue and collided with several vehicles in front of him. State Route 95 was closed from West Acoma Boulevard to Kiowa Boulevard at 11:15 a.m. The accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 95 and Kiowa.
None of the injuries were fatal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.