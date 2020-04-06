Coronavirus
This is a magnification of the coronavirus.

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced in Lake Havasu City on Monday. One patient was listed as an adult who is recovering at home. A second person was identified as the county as being over 65 and hospitalized. The third patient is between the ages of 18 and 49 and is isolated at home. Mohave County Department of Health hasn't yet determined if the patients contracted the virus as a result of travel, or if the cases are linked to other cases in the area. 

The announcement followed the weekend's news of the city's first coronavirus-related death. Mohave County now has 22 confirmed cases, with 14 of those cases in Lake Havasu City. Six have been reported in Kingman, and two are in Bullhead City. 
The death announced Saturday involved a patient over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center. 
