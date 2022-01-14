Three individuals were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on State Route 95 on Friday morning.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Department, a three-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard South and SR-95 at about 10:48 a.m. on Friday. A northbound motorcoach with two occupants approaching the stoplight failed to brake and rear-ended a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then struck a 2019 Lincoln Navigator.
The three occupants of the Jeep were extricated from the vehicle by Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel. All three individuals were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. One individual was later flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
No other injuries were reported from the crash.
Speed was determined to be the cause of the crash, police said. There were no indicators that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
Traffic was stopped in both directions on SR-95 for an extended period of time, and the crash site was not cleared until several hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.