Today’s News-Herald earned two first-place awards in the Arizona Newspaper Association’s annual contest. The awards were announced Thursday afternoon.
The News-Herald earned first place awards in the photography and online newsletter categories.
Additionally, the News-Herald earned second place in the overall general excellence category.
The newspaper also earned second place in the public service category for it 11-part series, “Our Money At Work,” which published in June. The series looked at how the Lake Havasu City was using $1 million in American Rescue Plan act funds to support local nonprofits.
The news paper also earned second place in the categories of advertisement under a half page, and animated online ad.
It earned third place in the categories of page design excellence, sports reporting, and most efficient use of white space.
The Arizona Newspaper Association said 42 newspapers entered the competition with a total of 966 entries.
Click here to read the full news release from the Arizona Newspaper Association.
Impressive, congratulations!
