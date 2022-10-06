Today’s News-Herald won five awards in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual awards competition. The results were announced Thursday night.
The awards included second place honors in the categories of community service/journalistic achievement for the News-Herald’s series on workforce housing that published in September 2021.
The newspaper also received second place awards in the categories of editorial page excellence, best ad under a half-page, best ad half page or larger, and third place for best special section.
The Parker Pioneer, which is produced by River City Newspapers, received nine awards, including first place in the categories of news and copy editing excellence, editorial page excellence and best ad half page or larger. The weekly newspaper also received second place in the categories of reporting and newswriting, page design excellence, best special section, best ad under a half page, best ad half page or larger, and third place in the best use of photography and best special section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.