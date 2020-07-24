11:33 a.m.: The National Weather Service says the storm that produced the tornado near Kingman has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing tornadoes. The warning has expired, according the Weather Service. However, heavy rain is still possible.
Earlier: A tornado was spotted near Kingman, according to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a tornado warning for Southern Mohave County until 11:30 a.m. The tornado was spotted near DW Ranch Road, about 10 miles east of Kingman, around 10:55 a.m.. It was moving north to northeast at around 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
According to the tornado warning, residents should watch out for flying debris and take shelter. Damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles is likely. Tree damage is also likely. Meteorologists expect the thunderstorm responsible for generating the tornado to remain over mainly rural areas in southern Mohave County, including areas near Interstate 40 between mile markers 59 and 67.
The Weather Service also says Doppler radar indicates heavy rain in the Kingman area, and minor flooding is expected.
