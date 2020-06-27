Mohave County hit an unwanted milestone on Saturday — 1,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed since the beginning of pandemic. Lake Havasu City has accounted for about a fifth of the county total as the city hit 210 positive cases Saturday.
The county health department announced 32 additional positive cases Saturday night, with 14 of them in Lake Havasu City. A majority involve people under the age of 50.
Despite elevated concern about spread of the virus, summer crowds remained strong at state parks in Lake Havasu. Both residents and out-of-state travelers could be found along the water and throughout the city.
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said on Friday that the recent surge is a result of community spread which means the health department doesn’t know where the person contracted the virus.
“Although it is difficult to identify the original source for an infection (except in a closed system such as a care facility), we can say that less than a quarter of this week’s cases are known to be linked to another confirmed case, indicating that many of these may have been infected by people with covid-19 who haven’t yet been identified or aren’t aware they have covid,” Burley said in an email to the News-Herald.
While many point to increased testing as cause for the case surge, Burley said there has actually been less testing in the past few weeks.
“Mohave County is experiencing a record number of new covid-19 cases,” she said Friday. “In the past two weeks, the county has seen a 57 percent increase in the number of cases and a 28 percent increase in deaths.
Therefore, we must continue following public health guidelines in order to reduce the impact of the virus and protect ourselves, our family, and our community.”
Bullhead City, like Havasu, is experiencing the community spread dynamic, Burley said. Bullhead City has posted double-digit cases every day since June 18.
Mohave County’s total case count is now 1,001, with 80 deaths. According to the county’s website, 340 of those cases are now considered to be recovered.
Lake Havasu City has had a total of 210 cases and 12 deaths. Bullhead City has had 461 cases, and 25 deaths. Kingman has had 301 cases and 43 deaths.
Meanwhile, La Paz County on Saturday reported its fifth death from the virus. The victim was married to a staff member at the La Paz County Health Department, according to officials, and was over the age of 65. He did not have underlying health conditions and was hospitalized outside of the county.
Six additional cases were also reported Saturday, bringing La Paz County’s total to 314.
“Listen” we all need to relax! Practice safe habits. Stay safe , be clean. This isn’t going anywhere. It’s life, we as a country need to learn to deal with it! Crime! Stealing , bullying, not caring about you’re neighbor! That’s something we can control. The government can’t help us Americans with that! Stop pointing fingers, know one made you do anything! Make America Great Again! Simply care! Want jobs , want to be better! You can do it, We The People can do it! This country is based on it’s history , for the people who don’t like it why are you here? Why did you’re ancestors want you to be here? We all matter! We all can do better! Stop this madness and be a better you!
