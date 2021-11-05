Friday motorists experienced long delays on State Route 95, after a commercial truck reportedly lost its cargo in the roadway.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, State Route 95 was closed due to the accident, which took place at about 8:22 a.m. in the southbound lane near Mile Marker 202. All lanes of traffic remained closed as of about 9 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
For additional updates, visit www.az511.com.
(1) comment
I was in that mess.
