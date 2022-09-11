Twenty one years ago, U.S. citizens witnessed one of the most memorable tragedies that happened on American soil.
The lives that were lost during the Sept. 11 attacks that spread throughout the east coast – from New York to Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. – still have an impact on the world today.
Lake Havasu City, where residents like to say they live in one of the country's most patriotic communities, showed its support for 9/11’s victims, survivors and witnesses during Sunday’s rededication ceremony. The event was held at the flagpoles by London Bridge Beach and welcomed scores of residents who took part in the remembrance services.
“We pay tribute to the families who lost loved ones, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors,” Mayor Cal Sheehy expressed to the crowd. “Mothers and fathers who lost sons and daughters, and sons and daughters who lost mothers and fathers.”
The mayor followed his address by proclaiming Sept. 11, 2022 as Patriots’ Day in Lake Havasu City and urged residents to “honor our local heroes in uniform that put their own lives at risk for others to have a safe place to live, work and play.”
Amongst others present were youth choruses from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School and Lake Havasu High School Choruses. Bailey Vesely from Grace Arts Live sang the national anthem to the hundreds of guests in attendance.
“We, too, must remember who we are. We must become again, one nation under God,” Judge Mitchell Kalauli relayed to the audience. “We must become a nation indivisible. We must insist on and provide justice for all.”
Lake Havasu City Military Moms led the sympathetic crowd in the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance. Gold Star Moms Lori Deysie and Mona Hester laid a decorated wreath underneath the flagpoles after the flags were lowered to half mast.
Marine Corps League Detachment 757’s Past Commandant Russell Mascari led fellow league members in the folding of the American flag. The ceremony’s rifle salute featured members from MCL Detachment 757 along with members from VFW Post 9401.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, TAPS was played while attendees were asked to stand in silence before being dismissed.
On Sunday, the citizens of Havasu demonstrated solidarity, respect and honor for those who died or were impacted by the events that took place 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
