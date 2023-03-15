A train derailment was reported and confirmed on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m.

The derailment occurred near Exit 9 along Interstate 40, according to Anita Mortenson, Mohave County Sheriff's Office public information officer. Original scanner chatter reported the derailment near Topock.

Mortensen said hazardous materials are on board, but no spills have been reported. Current weather conditions and flooding is making it difficult for responding agencies to make it to the scene, she added.

A Bell Aircraft 407GXi helicopter owned by Classic Air Medical was flown in due to vehicles being unable to get through the flooded wash near the railroad tracks, according to a reporter on scene and Flightradar24, a live air traffic website.

The helicopter took off from Valley View Medical Center and landed at the scene at 10:49 p.m. according to Flightradar24 tracking. The helicopter took flight again at 11:10 p.m. and headed northwest, landing back at Valley View Medical Center at approximately 11:40 p.m. Mortensen was not advised of any injuries, but referred confirmation of patients to BNSF. BNSF had not responded to calls or emails as of 12 a.m. Thursday.

The dirt area just off of exit 9 is officially designated as the command post for the incident. Multiple agencies responded, including Desert Hills Fire District, MCSO, and San Bernardino Fire Department. The investigation will be handled by BNSF and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Mortensen.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when we have more information.