A two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of State Route 95 and Palo Verde Boulevard S just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a beige SUV was traveling westbound on Palo Verde Blvd. S, crossing the intersection with a green light. A red Dodge truck turned left from Palo Verde Blvd. S to go north on SR-95 and collided with the SUV, who had the right of way.
Both vehicles were towed away from the scene. The driver of the red truck was transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, however police were unable to verify the extent of the injuries.
Police directed traffic while clean up commenced. The intersection was cleared around 3:15 p.m.
