Around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in front of the Today's News-Herald office, a work truck rolled over after colliding with a Dodge car that was unable to brake.
According to police, a male driver of a silver 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on Havasupai Boulevard, approaching Acoma Boulevard. A metal trailer lock slid from under the driver's seat, wedging itself underneath his brake pedal and gas pedal and preventing the driver from hitting the brakes.
A blue 2002 Ford Ranger truck with two occupants was traveling north on Acoma Boulevard — almost clear of the intersection — when the Dodge struck the rear of the truck, causing them to flip and land upside down.
The truck occupants were able to safely crawl out of the vehicle, and no one involved sustained any injuries, according to police. Both vehicles were towed, and the northbound lane of Acoma Boulevard was temporarily closed in the area of the accident.
The driver of the Dodge Durango was cited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.