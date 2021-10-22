A 12-year-old boy Lake Havasu City kid was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after being hit by a pickup truck.
According to Lake Havasu City Police, the accident was reported at 7:27 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bluegrass and Hornet Drive. Officers found that a pickup truck struck a 12-year-old boy who was riding a push scooter across the intersection.
Investigators determined that the 2009 GMC 2500 was travelling eastbound on Hornet Dr. when it struck the child, who was riding the scooter southbound on Bluegrass Drive.
The juvenile suffered serious injuries, including multiple broken bones, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center and flown to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment.
Impairment is not considered a factor. The collision remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued at this time.
I am willing to bet speed was a factor. people drive too fast on residential streets!
