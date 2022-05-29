NEEDLES -- A semi-truck carrying beer crashed into the trailer of another truck carrying frozen chicken Sunday on Interstate 40, just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Two people were taken by vehicle to the Colorado River Medical Center for unspecified treatment. Their conditions were unclear.
According to reports, beer cargo from one truck spilled onto the right shoulder of the interstate.
The crash caused the temporary closure of the right lane and shoulder of Interstate 40, and traffic was backed up to Park Moabi Road.
