A State Senator is looking to create a new summer holiday commemorating former President Donald Trump in Arizona, and name a state highway in his honor.
Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-District 6) has introduced a bill in the Arizona Senate that would proclaim June 14 each year as “President Donald J. Trump Day.” June 14 is also Flag Day in the United States. The bill stipulates that Donald J. Trump Day would not be considered a legal holiday. Arizona has several similar non-legal holidays that do not require government employees to have the day off.
The bill was introduced as SB 1042 on Dec. 23.
Rogers also introduced a Senate Concurrent Memorial that honors the former president and designates State Route 260 as the Donald J. Trump Highway. SR260 is located in northeastern Arizona running from Payson east to Springerville.
The item is listed as SCM 1001.
Photos: Labor Day weekend Trump boat rally on Lake Havasu
Boaters gathered in Thompson Bay and Bridgewater Channel to show their support for President Trump on Saturday. A flotilla began in Thompson Bay at 10 a.m., and boats paraded around the Island at 2 p.m. Thousands were on the water this weekend.
To funny, why don't we just call it loser's day? In honor of the biggest and worse loser in history?
Senator Rogers, please be advised, it's time to move on from Trump, and it's a ridiculous idea to give the President a day, when right now he is nothing more than a US citizen. #desantisscott2024
Jan 6, Sedition Day, Betrayal Day, Traitor Day, Benedict Arnold Day, Cowards Day
And now we see the first ridiculous proposal of the new legislative session put forward by one of the usual dim-bulbs elected by fools. I do, however, agree with a holiday, it would be Trump Treason day on 6 January of every year and perhaps each road to a landfill in the state should be renamed to Trump Memorial Highway.
