President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mohave County on Wednesday. The final details are still being organized, but the president’s campaign office plans to visit Bullhead City and Goodyear on Wednesday according to Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward.
Ward made the announcement during Saturday’s Red, White & Blue Parade in Lake Havasu City.
Trump’s visit to Arizona is his second this month. Last week, the president held campaign rallies in Prescott and Tucson.
“I talked to President Trump a couple of days ago,” Ward said. “He loved the rallies in Prescott and in Tucson. He was so impressed that he wants to come back to Arizona.”
Mohave County GOP Chairman Sam Scarmardo said the details of Wednesday’s visit are still largely unknown, but the event will be held at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport, he said.
Bullhead City Vice mayor Steve D’Amico wrote in a Facebook post Saturday evening that there still isn’t a set time for the event, as the city is “still working out details with Secret Service.” He also wrote that the rally is expected to last for about an hour and a half.
According to KPNX reporter Brahm Resnik, Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Northern Arizona this week, with events planned for Thursday and Friday in Flagstaff. Donald Trump Jr. will also be in Phoenix on Nov. 2, he said.
