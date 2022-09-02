Two juveniles are in custody on felony charges this weekend, after Mohave County officials say they were found to have been planning a shooting at Kingman High School.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday of multiple students who may have planning to shoot others at the facility. Investigation in the case continued through Thursday, when detectives made contact with several students and conducted interviews in reference to the accusations. Detectives ultimately determined that two female students, ages 14 and 15, had planned a shooting incident at the high school.
Detectives say the two students had relationship issues, and may have been bullied by other students, who would ultimately be their targets in the planned shooting incident.
Investigators say there may not have been a specific plan to commit the shooting, but they had real intent to do so. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a list of names including 14 students at Kingman High School was recovered from one of the juvenile suspects, who may have been the intended victims.
The parents of students on that list were reportedly contacted, and advised of the alleged threat.
Both juveniles have been charged with felony counts of making terrorist threats, and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility.
