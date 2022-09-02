Two juveniles are in custody on felony charges this weekend, after Mohave County officials say they were found to have been planning a shooting at Kingman High School.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday of multiple students who may have planning to shoot others at the facility. Investigation in the case continued through Thursday, when detectives made contact with several students and conducted interviews in reference to the accusations. Detectives ultimately determined that two female students, ages 14 and 15, had planned a shooting incident at the high school.

