Two men are in custody after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, when police say they were found in possession of about $12 million in methamphetamine and cocaine.
Beyan Beyan, 30, and Samatar Ahmed, 36, were stopped by detectives as they drove a tractor-trailer on I-40 Thursday, west of Kingman. With assistance from two K-9 units, officers of the Mohave Area General Narcotics team determined that drugs were present in the vehicle, the report said.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, detectives found about 370 pounds of cocaine and 220 pounds of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle, valued at about $12.7 million.
Beyan and Ahmed were arrested at the scene on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
