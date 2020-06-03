Emergency first responders were called to a house fire in Golden Valley shortly after midnight Wednesday. When the fire was extinguished, two children were found dead and four other victims were transported to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the two deceased victims were ages 4 and 11. Another child was among those hospitalized, as well as three adults including the childs’ parents and their roommate.
Two other children escaped the fire with no injuries, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at the time of the fire, according to investigators, but the sounds were later determined to have been items exploding within the residence.
Investigation into the cause of the fire remained ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.