8 p.m.: Lake Havasu City Police and the Arizona Department of Transportation say State Route 95 is expected to reopen within the hour after a fatal accident occured just north of Lake Havasu City limits on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a green Range Rover was headed south on the highway when it veered left of center, colliding with a white Infinity. Police say it wasn't clear why the driver of the Range Rover crossed over the lane. The crash occurred between North Palo Verde Boulevard and Lake Drive. An adult woman and child passenger in the Infinity suffered fatal injuries, according to police. A man and two other children in the car were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Range Rover was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Identities of the victims have not been made available by police.
Earlier: Two are dead and several others have been hospitalized after a head-on collision Sunday on State Route 95.
The accident took place at about 4 p.m., when one of the involved vehicles drove into oncoming traffic between North Palo Verde Boulevard and Lake Drive. According to police, two were pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports indicated that several other passengers in the two-vehicle accident were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency medical treatment.
The accident resulted in State Route 95 being closed in Lake Havasu City for at least one hour Sunday afternoon as officers and fire officials secured the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
I was driving northbound on the 95 when this all happened but it doesn't quite match what I remember. I (and the car in front of me) were nearly hit by a wrong way driver going south in the northbound lanes between 3:22 and 3:23PM. I thought I saw the dust in the air from him hitting someone after passing me, but the pictures in this article don't match what I saw. Now what I think I saw was that the man who almost hit me was going too fast and had to swerve into the center lane and then our lane to avoid hitting these other cars that had collided, and maybe he got by it without hitting anyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.