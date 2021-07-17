A man went overboard in the north basin of Lake Havasu Saturday, and divers had yet to find him under the water as of 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the north basin, about 100 yards from the shore near the old Havasu Landing Casino, for a report of a drowning on Saturday around 5 p.m., according to MCSO Sgt. Kyler Cox and Cindy Bachman, Cynthia Bachman, SBCSD public information officer.
As of 8:45 p.m., divers and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter had no luck in locating the victim. The search resumed today at daylight.
SBCSD is handling the case.
Right around the same time on Saturday afternoon, another possible drowning was reported, Cox said, located in the south basin.
A man’s hat was blown off into the water by an incoming storm cell, so he jumped into the lake to retrieve it, Cox said.
The boat was then swept away by the winds, leaving the man struggling in the water.
A boat passing by spotted him just as he was about to go under and pulled him to safety. MCSO responded to evaluate the man, and he refused medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.