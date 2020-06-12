It was a rough two days on State Route 95 in La Paz County as a pair of fatal accidents occurred Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11.
The first occurred June 10. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Raul Garcia Jr. said an SUV collided with the rear of a commercial truck hauling a box trailer. The accident occurred at 12:09 p.m. near Milepost 140, about four miles south of Parker. Garcia said the commercial truck was stopped in an Arizona Department of Transportation construction zone.
The passenger in the SUV, who was identified as Richard Keith Thomas, 62, of Quartzsite, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported for injuries.
Garcia said impairment had not been ruled out on the driver of the SUV.
The second fatal accident occurred early in the morning of June 11 north of Parker on SR 95.
Buckskin Fire Chief Troy Maloney said in a Significant Incident Report that Buckskin Fire was dispatched at 5:39 a.m. to an accident on State Route 95 near the Harbour Inn Motel, 4749 N. Highway 95. Maloney said they arrived to find one person in cardiac arrest.
DPS spokesperson Garcia said a black passenger car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled left across the roadway, and struck a parked trailer. He said the driver was not restrained.
Maloney said firefighters began using life-saving efforts on the driver. The individual was declared deceased at the scene.
The individual has been identified as Pacen Scoggin, 20, a Parker resident. He was a 2018 graduate of Parker High School, where played football and wrestled. He joined Parker-based Mixxed Bloodz MMA and made his MMA debut at a King of the Cage event May 18, 2019 at the BlueWater Resort & Casino. He lost in a TKO to Brandon Rivera of Victorville, Calif.
American Medical Response, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety also arrived on the scene.
Investigation of this accident was turned over to the DPS.
